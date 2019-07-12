Short Interest in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Decreases By 12.8%

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 30th total of 7,106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $48,040.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,953,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 349,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,264 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,779,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 94,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 347,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 620,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.08. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $275.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

