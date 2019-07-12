Short Interest in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drops By 22.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 30th total of 12,625,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,085,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.09. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

