Short Interest in Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Expands By 58.5%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,827,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the May 30th total of 1,783,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 39.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MLNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli cut Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.71 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, WBB Securities cut Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ MLNT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,378. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04. Melinta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 161.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 256,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

