Short Interest in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Grows By 29.6%

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 30th total of 303,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

DOOR stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.46 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Masonite International by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 3,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

