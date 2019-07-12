Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expands By 44.2%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,845,400 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the May 30th total of 1,973,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,061.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,699. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $759.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

