Short Interest in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Declines By 26.9%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 30th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 377,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 667.59% and a negative return on equity of 372.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

