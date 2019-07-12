Short Interest in Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Drops By 40.0%

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Gyrodyne worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

GYRO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. Gyrodyne has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

