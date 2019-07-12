Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expands By 32.3%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 30th total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE GTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 78,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.03.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,617,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Getty Realty Company Profile
