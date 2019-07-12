Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expands By 32.3%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the May 30th total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 78,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,617,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

