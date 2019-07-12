Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Drops By 18.3%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 30th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 49,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $880.74 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Forrester Research has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $138,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $5,383,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

