Short Interest in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Drops By 18.4%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 30th total of 1,536,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,318,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Cosan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Cosan by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,150 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cosan by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 44,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 533,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,882. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07. Cosan has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

