Short Interest in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Declines By 13.4%

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 978,600 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 30th total of 1,130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cabot to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

CBT traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $45.66. 279,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cabot has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,313,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,028,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cabot by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,767,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 364,078 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 714,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 314,523 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cabot by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 187,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

