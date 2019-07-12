Short Interest in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Declines By 11.5%

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 30th total of 2,692,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.64. 498,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,492. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

In other news, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $1,273,624.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,292,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,953,000 after buying an additional 3,138,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,623,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6,611.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after buying an additional 1,278,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,317,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,685,000 after buying an additional 310,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,034,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,378,000 after buying an additional 193,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

