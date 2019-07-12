Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

TLOU Energy stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 719,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.93. TLOU Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.50.

About TLOU Energy

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

