ShipChain (SHIP) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.42 million and $506.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01412684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00026835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00132368 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,287,057 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.