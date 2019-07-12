Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.52

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 11197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,413,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 590,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,291,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $4,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,809 shares in the company, valued at $48,527,804.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,287 shares of company stock worth $17,844,533. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,301,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $40,210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 74.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 700,261 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,559,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,062,000 after acquiring an additional 464,406 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 96.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 925,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 453,708 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.