Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SENS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 1,830,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,990. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Senseonics by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Senseonics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 352,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Senseonics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,696,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 613,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Senseonics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 102,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

