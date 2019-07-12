Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 112.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,246 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,143,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,986,000 after purchasing an additional 144,425 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,401,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,341,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,224,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 156,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $43.55. 867,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

