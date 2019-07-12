Scott A. Hill Sells 33,875 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $3,050,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.55. 1,773,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,732. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

