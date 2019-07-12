Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $56.00. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $56.84, with a volume of 205,401 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.28. The company has a market cap of $296.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

