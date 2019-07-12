Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.24 ($10.75).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.42 ($7.46) on Monday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.54.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

