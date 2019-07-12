Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €21.00 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SZG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.79 ($35.81).

ETR SZG opened at €21.04 ($24.47) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a one year high of €44.00 ($51.16). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

