SALT Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, LATOKEN and Binance. Over the last week, SALT has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $6.59 million and $107,893.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00266887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.01404653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00130005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LATOKEN, ABCC, AirSwap, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

