Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SAFE. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Safestore stock opened at GBX 631.50 ($8.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 633.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
