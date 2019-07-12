Safestore (LON:SAFE) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAFE. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Safestore stock opened at GBX 631.50 ($8.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 633.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

