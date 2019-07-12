SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $131.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.01212135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00268128 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005857 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004975 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004531 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

