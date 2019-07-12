Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.53, 400,755 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 576,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.