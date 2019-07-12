Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Longbow Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,174,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 624,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. 3,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.10. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $45.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.