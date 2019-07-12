Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will report $110.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $116.30 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $116.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $424.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.80 million to $432.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $474.20 million, with estimates ranging from $431.60 million to $517.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.19%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.05.

In other news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $495,647.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,029,000 after purchasing an additional 113,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $82,113,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 764,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,734. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.68. Royal Gold has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $110.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

