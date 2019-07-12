Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £1,944 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Ruth Cairnie bought 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 864 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,944 ($2,540.18).

Ruth Cairnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Ruth Cairnie bought 213 shares of Rolls-Royce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,938.30 ($2,532.73).

RR opened at GBX 843.60 ($11.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.53.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

