Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,745.29 ($62.01).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 529.40 ($6.92) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.39. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68). The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.