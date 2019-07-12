RevolutionVR Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. RevolutionVR has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $41,299.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00914164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR (RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

