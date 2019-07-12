Revain Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Kuna and YoBit. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $54.76 million and $1.72 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00272263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.01399610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00130194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, Kucoin, YoBit, BitForex, OKEx, Cryptopia, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

