Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Basf Se’s Q3 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Basf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BASFY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DUFRY AG/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Basf has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

