Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $202,703.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, Koinex and IDEX. Request has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $202,703.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $665.49 or 0.05642039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000992 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,984,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,893,158 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, COSS, Kyber Network, Koinex, GOPAX, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, WazirX, Bitbns, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Coineal, Gate.io, KuCoin and CoinPlace. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.