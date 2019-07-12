Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 30th total of 5,189,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 117.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 334.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. 403,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.48. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $696.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.