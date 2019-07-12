REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMY COINTREAU/ADR

REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.34. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

