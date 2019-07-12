Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Redwood Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Redwood Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,720. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

