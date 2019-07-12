Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 653 ($8.53).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) target price (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 553 ($7.23). The stock had a trading volume of 544,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 548.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.