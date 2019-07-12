Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.82

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and traded as high as $29.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 5,166 shares.
Several research firms have commented on RRGB. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.70.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $395.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,635.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 2,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $773,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 206,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,136. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
