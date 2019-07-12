Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Landstar System (LSTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR):

7/12/2019 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2019 – Landstar System was given a new $107.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Landstar System was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $107.82 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2019 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

6/19/2019 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2019 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $121.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2019 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2019 – Landstar System had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

5/23/2019 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $65,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $192,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

