Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RLE stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. Real Estate Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58.88 ($0.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $105.33 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.94. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

