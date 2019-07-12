Real Estate Credit Investments’ (RECI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 169.25 ($2.21) on Tuesday. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 176 ($2.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $259.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Bob Cowdell bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £43,940 ($57,415.39).

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

