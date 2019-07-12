Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of -0.05. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,525.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,163 shares of company stock worth $262,579. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,329,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 980,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

