Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QGEN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Qiagen alerts:

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,221. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qiagen by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.