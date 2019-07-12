Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$287.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.35 million.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$18.23. The firm has a market cap of $274.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 21.94%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

