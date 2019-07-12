Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $218.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $250.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.82.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 62.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.