ProChain (PRA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $387,477.00

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, ProChain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One ProChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, Bibox and OKEx. ProChain has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $387,477.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $664.22 or 0.05606118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ProChain Token Profile

ProChain (CRYPTO:PRA) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.