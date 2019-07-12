ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.45 Million

Analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report sales of $240.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.54 million to $243.61 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $248.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $965.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $952.18 million to $975.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $268.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.55 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRA. Boenning Scattergood set a $63.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other ProAssurance news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $33,765.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 391,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 520,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 154,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.55. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $49.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

