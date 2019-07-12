Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 136.73 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

