PPL (NYSE:PPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.88

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and traded as high as $30.40. PPL shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 79,559 shares trading hands.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,756,000 after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,197,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PPL by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

