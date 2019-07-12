Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV) Shares Down 15.8%

Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV)’s share price traded down 15.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 1,013,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,658,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Players Network (OTCMKTS:PNTV)

Player's Network, Inc focuses on the cultivation and processing of medical and recreational marijuana in North Las Vegas. The company, through its subsidiary Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC, has Nevada state-issued medical and recreational cultivation and production licenses. It also distributes content relating to the cannabis industry at WeedTV.com.

